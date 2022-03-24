salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 2,647 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $211.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day moving average is $251.79.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

