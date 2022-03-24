Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.67. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 9,493 shares.

Specifically, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

