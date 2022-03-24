Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SLB has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Shares of SLB opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after purchasing an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,856,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after purchasing an additional 714,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

