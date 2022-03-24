Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $152.79

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €152.79 ($167.90) and traded as high as €152.86 ($167.98). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €152.86 ($167.98), with a volume of 1,333,631 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($169.23) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($226.37) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($175.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($219.78) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €165.17 ($181.50).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €147.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €152.79.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

