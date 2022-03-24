Scotiabank Cuts Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target to C$8.25

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$9.75 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 314.57% from the company’s current price.

EGLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of EGLX traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.99. The company had a trading volume of 145,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,926. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

