scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $150.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

