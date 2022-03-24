SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target Cut to $12.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $13.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George B. Hanna purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth $219,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

