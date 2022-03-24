Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,627 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after purchasing an additional 193,129 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,344,000 after buying an additional 748,236 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BK opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

