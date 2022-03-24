Segment Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Park National by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,431,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Park National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Park National by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $129.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.78. Park National Co. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $145.33.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

