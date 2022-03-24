Sequent Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 13.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Apple by 91.9% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 90,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 43,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.98 and a 200-day moving average of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

