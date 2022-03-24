ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceSource International were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,753,289 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 57,391 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SREV opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 348,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $446,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 552,303 shares of company stock worth $651,692 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

