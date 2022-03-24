SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,150.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,574. SGS has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $33.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

