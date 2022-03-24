Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.37) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.54) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.69) to GBX 650 ($8.56) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.82) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.56) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaftesbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 635 ($8.36).

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 591 ($7.78) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -11.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 599.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 613.85. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 668.50 ($8.80). The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

