Shell (LON:SHEL) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,038 to GBX 2,551. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Shell traded as high as GBX 2,083.50 ($27.43) and last traded at GBX 2,066.50 ($27.21), with a volume of 9018734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,007.50 ($26.43).

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.20) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($31.27) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($32.12) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.91) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,546.89 ($33.53).

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.86), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,102,685.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,899.39. The company has a market capitalization of £158.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

Shell Company Profile (LON:SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

