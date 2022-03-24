Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 237 ($3.12) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of PZC opened at GBX 194.40 ($2.56) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £833.44 million and a PE ratio of -162.00. PZ Cussons has a 1 year low of GBX 177.80 ($2.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 279.50 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

In other news, insider Kirsty Bashforth bought 5,210 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £10,003.20 ($13,169.04). Also, insider Jeremy Townsend bought 10,000 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($26,461.30). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,261 shares of company stock worth $3,020,469.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

