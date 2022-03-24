Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($21.98) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($24.18) to €18.50 ($20.33) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of GCTAF stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $18.81. 1,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $40.41.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

