Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SIEN stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Sientra has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,003 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 171,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

