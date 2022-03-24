Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 227,313 shares.The stock last traded at $13.30 and had previously closed at $12.93.

SGML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth about $40,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

