Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.280-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.86.

SIG stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.17. 866,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,412. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,307 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,600.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 98,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

