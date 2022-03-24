Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.67

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sims in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Sims Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

