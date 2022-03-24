Skyline Champion Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,305 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 824% compared to the average volume of 466 put options.
In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.
About Skyline Champion (Get Rating)
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.