SkyOak Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 318,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $18,146,000.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80.

