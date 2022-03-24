SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,656 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Micron Technology by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 217,373 shares of company stock worth $20,942,395 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

