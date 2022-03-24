SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $289,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 756,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 33,662 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Gentex by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 597,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after acquiring an additional 203,560 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.