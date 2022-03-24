SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $319,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,428 shares of company stock valued at $79,809,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,367.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

