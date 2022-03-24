SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes $147,000 Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 126,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

TLRY opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

