Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Announces Earnings Results

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Snap One updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SNPO traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,562. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. Snap One has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

SNPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Snap One by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snap One by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 162,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $1,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

