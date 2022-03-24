So-Young International (SY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of SY stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $221.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.49. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in So-Young International by 61.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 49.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

