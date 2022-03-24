Softcat plc (SCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,735 ($22.84) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,597.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,818.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,395.15 ($18.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.63).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($26.46) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.01) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

