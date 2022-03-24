Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonendo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE SONX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,803. Sonendo has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sonendo (Get Rating)
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonendo (SONX)
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.