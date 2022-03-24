Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.67.

NYSE:SHC opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.32. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

