Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,973 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,698,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,523,000 after acquiring an additional 773,907 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 705,704 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,845.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 681,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after acquiring an additional 646,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 455,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $77.57 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

