Spaceswap MILK2 Tops One Day Volume of $58,356.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market capitalization of $723,153.35 and $58,356.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0980 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spaceswap MILK2 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.70 or 0.07094434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,017.70 or 1.00005421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044629 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap MILK2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap MILK2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap MILK2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap MILK2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap MILK2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.