SparkPoint (SRK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $971,246.00

SparkPoint (SRK) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $971,246.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00036829 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00111235 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,429,818,004 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

