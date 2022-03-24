SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SpartanNash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 49.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SpartanNash by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.