SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,225,908 shares.The stock last traded at $75.75 and had previously closed at $75.61.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

