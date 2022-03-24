SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

SPX stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SPX has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.20.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPX by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SPX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SPX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

