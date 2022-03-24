SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 207.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 313,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,901 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $25,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 154,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 146.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $76.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

