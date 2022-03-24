Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Bank of America dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.80.

NYSE:SWK opened at $141.28 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.00 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.