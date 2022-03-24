Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Announces Earnings Results

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.65 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

