Steph & Co. Purchases New Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 535 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 504,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,949. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Masco Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.