Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

