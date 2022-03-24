Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

TTC opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Toro by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

