StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.99 on Thursday. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28.

Nuance Communications ( NASDAQ:NUAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,315,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,718,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,924 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,497 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,184,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,866,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

