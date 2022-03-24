StockNews.com Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Buy

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of SANM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 238,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $28,269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after buying an additional 310,760 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Sanmina by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $8,365,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $422,062,000 after purchasing an additional 197,253 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

