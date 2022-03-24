StockNews.com Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Buy

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.
Shares of SANM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 238,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $28,269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after buying an additional 310,760 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Sanmina by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $8,365,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $422,062,000 after purchasing an additional 197,253 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sanmina (Get Rating)
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanmina (SANM)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.