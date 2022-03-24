StockNews.com Upgrades Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) to “Hold”

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE APT opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of -1.24.
About Alpha Pro Tech (Get Rating)
