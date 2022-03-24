StockNews.com Upgrades Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) to “Hold”

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE APT opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of -1.24.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

About Alpha Pro Tech (Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.