StockNews.com Upgrades Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Buy

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,108,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

