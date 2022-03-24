Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.44 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE:SRI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.06. 60,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,134. The company has a market capitalization of $491.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $35.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stoneridge by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stoneridge by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

