STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. STRATA Skin Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SSKN stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 million, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSKN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.17% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

