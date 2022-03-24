Strs Ohio Acquires 1,105 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $153.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.37 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

